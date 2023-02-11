Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon meets with the Hon. Speaker

The delegation led by the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the Assembly and the Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) H.E Ban Ki-moon, who arrived in Sri Lanka recently (06), met with Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker of Parliament, Feb (07).

He was received by Deputy Speaker Hon. Ajith Rajapakse and Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

As President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), H. E Ban Ki-moon focused on green growth, sustainable development and advocate the need for innovative partnerships to transition into low-carbon, sustainable, and inclusive economies. During the cordial discussions held, H.E Ban Ki-moon emphasized the need to develop political ambition pertaining to adopting the green growth model of development and was of the view that the voice for such initiative should arise from within Parliament.

Whilst mentioning the requirement and need of broader awareness and capacity building among Members of Parliament, officials on the subject, the Hon. Speaker pledged his full cooperation towards achieving the said goal in fellowship.

Following the cordial discussion held, the delegation led by H.E Ban Ki-moon including H.E. Woonjin Jeong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka, Dr. Frank Rijsberman, GGGI Director General toured the chamber of Parliament.

Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Naseer Ahamed, Minister of Environment, Mr. Dinesh Weerakkody, Chief Advisor to the President and the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake were present at the meeting held with H.E Ban Ki-moon, in Parliament.