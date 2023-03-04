The Navy assists conduct of annual feast of St. Anthony’s Church in Kachchativu on successful note

Kachchativu is an islet belonging to Sri Lanka, located close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) of Sri Lanka and India.

The main mass of the church festival was conducted by the Bishop of Jaffna Diocese, Rt. Rev. Justin Gnanapragasam and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Colombo, Rt. Rev. Anton Ranjith Pillainayagam, and proceedings of the event had been organised under the guidance of the District Secretary of Jaffna, Mr. A Sivabalasundaram and with the support of Navy Christian Council. The annual festival was attended by a number of devotees from both India and Sri Lanka. On behalf of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the main mass was attended by the Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Aruna Tennekoon.

The historic St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu is revered by Catholics with great devotion. The new church of Kachchativu was built by the Sri Lanka Navy showcasing its pious sentiments towards all religious faiths. As it has been the practice, Sri Lanka Navy rendered assistance for the successful conduct of the festival this year as well.

At the directives and of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Sri Lanka Navy ensured facilitation of the annual feast, under the supervision of Commander Northern Naval Area.

As such, the Northern Naval Command worked in coordination with the Jaffna District Secretariat and the Delft Divisional Secretariat to provide food and drink, sanitary facilities, put up temporary roads and jetties, make available electricity and deployed lifesaving and medical teams for the safety and convenience of devotees.

Moreover, the Navy made all arrangements in place to ferry dignitaries, diplomats, priests, government officials, devotees, service providers, local and foreign journalists as well as equipment needed for the church mass, from Kurikadduwan Jetty to the Kachchativu islet.

While playing such a big role for the successful conduct of this festival on Kachchativu Island, the Navy, at the directives of the Commander of the Navy, is also paid close attention to suppressing the illegal activities carried out by sea. Accordingly, a special programme has been implemented for that purpose as well.

Local and foreign distinguished guests, former Commander of the Navy and Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne (Retd), religious dignitaries from India and Sri Lanka, state officials, devotees, local and foreign media reporters, officers from the Navy Christian Council, senior officers from the tri-services and Police were also present on this occasion.



SL Navy