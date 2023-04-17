Navy apprehends 12 persons for engaging in illegal fishing in northern waters

Separate operations conducted by the Navy in the sea areas of Mamunai and Chundikulam, Jaffna on 16th and 17th April 2023 led to the apprehension of 12 persons engaged in illegal night diving and light-coarse fishing. During the operations, the Navy also seized 03 dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear used for these illegal acts.

The Navy conducts regular operations in the coastal and sea areas of the island in order to suppress illegal fishing activities performed by people with scant regard towards responsible fishing practices. As an extension of these efforts, the Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Veththalakerni Naval Deployment in the Northern Naval Command deployed naval craft and conducted a special operation off Mamunai on 16th April. The operation led to the apprehension of 04 persons engaged in illegal diving activities to catch fish and seizure of 01 dinghy and unauthorized fishing gear.

Meanwhile, a group of Navy Marines attached to Naval Detachment Chundikulam of the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni also carried out a special operation off Chundikulam on 17th April. During the operation, naval personnel nabbed 08 persons along with 02 dinghies and fishing gear for practising light-coarse fishing in the sea area .

The persons apprehended in these operations are residents of Mannar, Thalayadi, Puulayarkoilady, Pudukuduirippu and Anandapuram, who are from 28 to 59 years of age. The suspects along with their fishing equipment and dinghies were handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Jaffna for onward legal action.

SLNavy