Ramadan message: President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Following the completion of fasting for one month, this year’s Ramazan festival is being celebrated by the devotees of Islam in a revived environment in the country. Undoubtedly this has brought contentment to the nation in its entirety.

The Eid festival holds significant religious, spiritual and social importance, as the Muslim community strives to uphold the core values through their unwavering dedication to the doctrinal practices.

This month of abstinence is not only an opportunity for individuals to fulfil their hallowed duties, but is also an important message to the world on promoting generosity and equality to the wider society, underlining the importance of social values.

These principles of social responsibility are in tandem with the ideals the Government envisions to achieve in building a more peaceful and developed Sri Lanka, through solidarity and brotherhood. It is incumbent upon all of us to draw upon the teachings of the Holy Quran and adhere to these principles for the betterment of our society.

I am confident that this year’s Ramazan celebration, will serve to unify all Sri Lankans irrespective of race and religion, in working towards our common goal of developing a robust and equitable society, which upholds the values of freedom and human dignity.

I extend a prosperous and peaceful Ramazan celebration to all Sri Lankan Muslims here and abroad, and their brethren worldwide.