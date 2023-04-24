Cash donation to President’s Fund

The Founder and Chairman of the Kinkusala Gaveshi Association, retired Regional Director of Education Mr. Sarath Senanayake donated Rs. 2 million to the President’s Fund during an event held today (24). The donation came from Mr. Senanayake’s earnings from his writings and lectures.

The money was handed over to Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President’s Secretary at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Secretary mentioned that the funds would be allocated to provide prosthetic limbs to women who have lost their legs during the war in the North and Eastern Provinces.

The event was attended by several individuals, including the Secretary of the President’s Fund, Additional Secretary (Finance) DBA Sarath Kumara, the Secretary of Kinkusala Gaveshi Association AB Wickramasinghe, former Youth Secretary of Kinkusala Gaveshi Association, Attorney Piyathilaka Muthugama, and several others.