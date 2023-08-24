Steps to recruit eight thousand teachers for government schools

The State Minister for Education Aravinda Kumar announced plans for the recruitment of eight thousand teachers for government schools in the near future. He indicated that this recruitment will include 5,500 graduate teachers and 2,500 teachers specializing in second language instruction.

These statements were made by the State Minister of Education, Mr. Aravinda Kumar, during his participation in a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMD) August (23) under the theme 'Collective Path to a stable country'.

State Education Minister Aravinda Kumar further said;

Despite facing economic challenges in the past, the government has shown heightened dedication to matters within the Ministry of Education. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has played a pivotal role in making significant decisions aimed at advancing the educational prospects of the nation's youth.

President Wickremesinghe consistently emphasizes the importance of nurturing the education of the country's children and advocates for essential reforms in this domain. In alignment with this vision, the ministry is meticulously executing a well-structured approach to propel these initiatives forward, marked by a series of innovative reforms in the education sector.

Under the guidance of the Minister of Education, a comprehensive educational reform program has already been set in motion, encompassing updated curricula. Globally, the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education system has garnered remarkable success, and presently, the government is directing its focus toward implementing the STEAM education concept. STEAM integrates science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, serving as a dynamic approach to modern education.

The government has also developed strategic plans to equip students with technological proficiency and to facilitate learning through cutting-edge technical methodologies. Moreover, recognizing the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the Ministry of Education has made a thoughtful decision to provide vocational, technical, and English language training to students who are awaiting the outcomes of their General and Advanced Level examinations. This initiative covers 320 schools across the nation and is scheduled to commence in January of the upcoming year. This forward-looking endeavour will empower students to gain valuable insights into their prospective careers.

A total of 8,000 teachers have already been successfully recruited for schools. Moving forward, plans are in place to train and hire an additional 5,500 graduates as teachers, alongside the recruitment of 2,500 more educators specializing in second language instruction.

The vocational training program faced disruptions due to the recent outbreak of the Covid epidemic. However, I'm pleased to inform you that all vocational training centres across the island have resumed their regular activities.

Furthermore, concerted efforts have been undertaken to ensure that the results of the 2022 A-level examination are published before September 10th.

In today's context, children from all corners of the country are showcasing remarkable examination results. Additionally, a substantial number of students are achieving university qualifications. These achievements collectively reflect the evident quality of the country's education system.