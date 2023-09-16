Select Committee of Parliament to Immediately Control and Eradicate the Rapidly Spreading Drug Menace in the Country Calls for Public Proposals and Views

Select Committee of Parliament to Immediately Control and Eradicate the Rapidly Spreading Drug Menace in the Country has called for Public Proposals and Views.

It has been called for by the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and identify the mechanisms to be implemented in order to immediately control and eradicate the rapidly spreading drug menace in the country and to submit observations and recommendations to Parliament in that regard has been appointed by a motion passed by the Parliament on 08 th June 2023.

This Select Committee has been appointed by the Hon. Speaker under the Chairmanship of the Hon. Tiran Allas, the Minister of Public Security with other 11 members of Parliament. The Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Hansa Abeyratne is the Secretary to the said Select Committee.

Organizations who are desirous to submit their proposals and views on the mechanisms to be implemented in order to Immediately Control and Eradicate the Rapidly Spreading Drug Menace in the Country, may submit their proposals and views to reach the address The Secretary, The Select Committee of Parliament, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte or via e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before the 12 th October 2023.

If the Committee is desirous of taking oral evidence from those who make representations, the relevant parties along with documents will be called upon to appear before the Committees in due course.