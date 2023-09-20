Prime Minister’s continuous support helped to promote bilateral ties - Iran Ambassador

Outgoing Ambassador of Iran Hashem Ashjazadeh thanked Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena for continuously extending support to him during his diplomatic tenure to promote bilateral friendship and development cooperation.

The Ambassador, who paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister at the Temple Trees on Monday (September 18), recalled that during the challenging period of Covid pandemic and the global economic crisis he could count on the Prime Minister’s support when he was the Foreign Minister and later as the Premier.

The Prime Minister thanked Ambassador Hashem Ashjazadeh for his efforts to promote the friendship and cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka during a difficult and challenging period. He praised the ambassador for his special efforts to assist Sri Lanka and for working relentlessly to ensure completion of important joint ventures undertaken by Iran for the benefit of Sri Lanka.

Minister Naseer Ahamed, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and MP Sudharshana Denipitiya, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake and Chief of Economic & Consular Section of the Iran Embassy K Soheil were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister’s Media Division