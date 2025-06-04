Prime Minister visits Gampola and Peradeniya Hospitals to check on the condition of those injured in Bus accident

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya visited Gampola and Peradeniya hospitals on May 11 afternoon to inquire into the condition of the patients injured in a tragic bus accident. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 11 when a bus traveling from Kataragama to Kurunegala veered off the road and plunged into a 500 feet steep cliff in the Garandiella area.

During the visit, the Prime Minister paid special attention to the availability of essential medication for patients being treated in intensive care units, as well as the need to ensure that all patients receive the required medical attention without delay.

Responding to questions from the media, the Prime Minister stated:

This is a dire tragedy, and it is deeply difficult to come to terms with such loss. Children, parents, and loved ones have been taken from us. Our country witnesses a high number of road accidents each day. The Minister of Transport is making great efforts to prevent such tragedies.

At this moment, I would especially like to express my gratitude to our medical professionals and hospital staff who, despite the challenges, are working together to provide treatment to the injured. I also wish to extend my gratitude to everyone who set aside their duties to transport the victims to hospitals without hesitation in this humanitarian rescue. This is what makes our country special. We must preserve such compassionate values. I also want to affirm that the government will intervene to do everything necessary in response to this tragedy.



Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Mr. Bimal Rathnayake also joined the visit.