Weather Forecast

Wed, Jun 4, 2025

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

 Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts in the morning too.
 
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
 
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts during the morning.
 
