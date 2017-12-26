Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
Mainly fair weather will prevail over most provinces of the island.
Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.
January 5, 2018, 9:02 am
January 4, 2018, 10:06 am
January 3, 2018, 9:25 am
January 2, 2018, 9:11 am
January 1, 2018, 8:10 am
December 30, 2017, 6:47 am
December 29, 2017, 1:12 pm
December 29, 2017, 8:59 am
December 27, 2017, 9:08 am
December 26, 2017, 9:23 am