Marches, rallies countrywide to mark 138th May Day today

This year, main political parties, independent groups, and trade unions are proudly participating in activities to celebrate International Workers’ Day. Around 40 marches and rallies are scheduled in Colombo and other major cities across Sri Lanka.
Today, May 1 marks International Workers’ Day, commemorating the historical fight for workers’ rights and the establishment of the eight-hour workday.
