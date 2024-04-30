President to attend two May-Day rallies tomorrow

May 01, 2024
    April 30, 2024
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to participate in two May-Day rallies tomorrow (01) in lieu of International Labour Day.

    The May Day Rally organized by the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) to commemorate International Labour Day will commence at 10:00 am at the Kotagala Public Grounds. President Ranil Wickremesinghe will participate in this event, responding to the invitation extended by the Ceylon Workers’ Congress.

    The rally and parade are expected to draw a significant number of upcountry plantation workers. Notably, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress, stands as the largest trade union and political party representing the upcountry community.

    Subsequently, in the afternoon of the same day, President Wickremesinghe is slated to lead the United National Party’s (UNP) May Day Rally from opposite the Maligawatta Police in Colombo.

