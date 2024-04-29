Today’s weather forecast

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) is affecting the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Ampara district after 1.00 p.m. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.