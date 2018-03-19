Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambantota District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls (about 75 mm) can be occurred at some places, particularly in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North western provinces and in the Gall and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.