The ‘SLIDA Green Week’ – Exhibition, organized by Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration inaugurated under the patronage of German Ambassador John Rohde at the SLIDA Auditorium this morning.

The exhibition will be comprised with sales outlets where Organic Products/ Vegetable and Flower plants, non-toxic foods, traditional sweetmeats, and herbal drinks are available on 26th and 27th March. Essay, poster and speech competitions for school children will be held and green projects will also be implemented during this week. The SLIDA Green Walk will be held on 29th March.

The exhibition is entrance free and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. till 29th March.