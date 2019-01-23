President leaves for Singapore to attend Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific

President Maithripala Sirisena left for Singapore today (23) to attend the Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.President Maithripala Sirisena, who is also the Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment, will deliver the keynote speech at the meeting.

The Third Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific, jointly organized by the Singapore Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and the UN Environment, will be held from 23 to 25 January 2019 in Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

High-profile representatives, representing 40 countries including ministers of environment will attend the event.The Forum will focus on 'Innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production'.

President Maithripala Sirisena, during his two-day official visit is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the President and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Singapore President Halimah Yacob will host the Sri Lankan leader to a lunch.