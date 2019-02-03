Two patrol vessels handed over to Seychelles

The two coastal patrol vessels built by Sri Lanka Navy for Seychelles were officially presented under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena to the Seychelles Government at the Sri Lankan Navy shipyard Rangala Institute in the Colombo Port.As an agreement made by President Sirisena regarding strengthening the bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Seychelles made on last October 2018 at a state visit to Seychelles, these vessels were presented to the state of Seychelles.

These boats were produced under the international standards at the Inshore Patrol Craft Construction Project using the technology expertise of the Navy and the supervision of the Navy engineers in a short time frame of six months. Seychelles has agreed to purchase two more similar costal guard vessels from Sri Lankan Navy.The Seychelles High Commissioner for Sri Lanka Conrad Mederick, the Head of Security of Defense Admiral Ravindra Wijeygunaratne, Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Vice Marshell Kapila Jayampathy, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Jagath Ranasighe and other senior officers of the Navy were present at this event.

Meanwhile the deputy President of Seychelles Vincent Meriton who is currently visiting Sri Lanka assured his country’s commitment to carrying forward bilateral ties and cooperation in a strong footing for the sake of the prosperity of both countries. He also discussed the program to uplift cooperation in the tourism and trade fields. The drug problem which has become a threat to the whole world should be eradicated by strengthening the cooperation between the two countries, he said.The deputy President of Seychelles was warmly welcomed by President Maithripala Sirisena while greetings from the President of Seychelles Danny Foe was conveyed to President Sirisena by the Deputy President of Seychells.