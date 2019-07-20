Ministry to buy NFTH for Rs.3.5 bn

According to Perera, the Health Ministry has taken over 100 percent of the operation of the hospital and paying a part of the cost of running the hospital which offers a free service to the public just as any other state hospital. The other part of the cost is paid by the hospital using the money earned by itself. “It takes time to take the land to the Government which has already been valued by the Government Valuer. “The Health Ministry has already commenced the process of buying the hospital,” she added.