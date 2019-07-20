Ministry to buy NFTH for Rs.3.5 bn

The Health Ministry will buy the Dr.Neville Fernando Hospital soon by paying Rs. 3.5 billion. This valuation had been done two years ago, Health Ministry Secretary Wasantha Perera said. Addressing a press conference at the Health Ministry Auditorium in Colombo yesterday morning, she said that the Health Ministry has not made any payment to Dr. Neville Fernando so far. The hospital is located in a land belonging to the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

According to Perera, the Health Ministry has taken over 100 percent of the operation of the hospital and paying a part of the cost of running the hospital which offers a free service to the public just as any other state hospital. The other part of the cost is paid by the hospital using the money earned by itself. “It takes time to take the land to the Government which has already been valued by the Government Valuer. “The Health Ministry has already commenced the process of buying the hospital,” she added.