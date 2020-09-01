  GR's RHQ Set to Promote Sports Skills to Reach International Standards

Saliyapura-based Gajaba Regiment (GR) Regimental Headquarters, more popularly known as 'Home of Keterians' on Tuesday (01) equipped its fort with a new state-of-the art Basketball court, plus a new Training enclave and opening of a new Chalet for the Commandant, all of them, made a reality under the close supervision of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Colonel of the Regiment, GR, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army who was there for inauguration of those facilities.

Lieutenant General Silva who is also the Chairman of National Sports Selection Committee and a member in the National Sports Council on arrival at the premises was welcomed warmly before he was ushered towards the new Basketball Court where he declared the new fully-equipped Basketball Court opened by unveiling a plaque. The set of enthusiastic Basket Ball team in the presence of their Army Chief afterwards warmed the new Court with an exhibition game amidst roars of applause.

The day's Chief Guest after a few minutes unveiled a plaque and opened the fully-renovated Training Enclave accommodation facility which was earlier initiated by Major General (Retd) Lawrence Fernando when he was serving as Colonel of the Regiment during that period. The Training Enclave consists of four finely-equipped buildings with beds, fans, washing machines, bath rooms, TV rooms and has accommodating capacity for about 400 trainees at a time. He had a close look at every section of those buildings and shared a word or two with GR troops who erected those new additions.

Next, lined up was the inaugural warming of the new Commandant's Chalet by cutting a ribbon and uncovering a plaque on the invitation of the GR Center Commandant. The day's protagoinst, together with several Officers afterwards went inside the new Chalet and saw for himself how troops have designed the whole unit. The day's programme culminated with refreshments at the new Commandant's Chalet.

Council members, senior officers, officers and a large gathering of other ranks were associated with the day's itinerary.

During the Chief Guest's interaction with Media afterwards, he assured that Sri Lanka would soon be able to wipe out COVID-19 epidemic from the country and wanted the general public to continue their health practices with caution for the greater benefit of the nation.