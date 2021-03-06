Pakistan, Bangladesh Air Force and Commander of the Pacific Air Force call on the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

Commander of the Pacific Air Force, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force and Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force call on the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

General Kenneth Wilsbach, Commander of the Pacific Air Force initially called on the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Thursday (04 March 2021) at Air Force Headquarters.

Commander of the Pacific Air Force was received upon arrival by the Commanding Officer SLAF Station Colombo, Air Vice Marshal Janaka Amarasinghe and was afforded a Guard of Honour which was conferred by the Colour Squadron of the SLAF.

General Kenneth Wilsbach also met with the Chief of Staff and the Air Force Board of Management after which official plaques were exchanged between the two Air Chiefs at the Commander’s Office. Commander of the Pacific Air Force is currently visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force in order to participate in the President’s Colour Awarding Parade incline to the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the SLAF.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force called on the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana on Thursday (04 March 2021) at Air Force Headquarters. The Chief of the Air Staff was received upon arrival by the Commanding Officer SLAF Station Colombo, Air Vice Marshal Janaka Amarasinghe and was afforded a Guard of Honour which was conferred by the Colour Squadron of the SLAF.

Air Chief Marshal Anwar Khan also met with the Chief of Staff and the Air Force Board of Management after which official plaques were exchanged between the two Air Chiefs at the Commander’s Office.

The Pakistan Air Chief is currently visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force in order to participate in the President’s Colour Awarding Parade incline to the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the SLAF.

Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Chief of the Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force initially called on the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana on Thursday (04 March 2021) at Air Force Headquarters. The Chief of the Air Staff was received upon arrival by the Commanding Officer SLAF Station Colombo, Air Vice Marshal Janaka Amarasinghe and was afforded a Guard of Honour which was conferred by the Colour Squadron of the SLAF.

Air Chief Marshal Serniabat also met with the Chief of Staff and the Air Force Board of Management after which official plaques were exchanged between the two Air Chiefs at the Commander’s Office. The Bangladesh Air Chief is currently visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force in order to participate in the President’s Colour Awarding Parade incline to the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the SLAF.