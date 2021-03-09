March 10, 2021
     The government is pursuing a system of increasing foreign exchange inflows into the country. 

     

    State Minister of Money, Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms, Ajith Nivard Cabraal states yesterday (09) at the Parliament that reaching beyond obtaining loans, the government is pursuing a system to increase foreign exchange inflow into the country.

    He said this during a debate in Parliament today on the gazette notification regarding regulations under the Foreign Exchange Act.

    The Minister of State highlighted, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact, the inflow of foreign exchange into Sri Lanka has been reduced. He explained that various accounts were introduced for expatriates to obtain foreign exchange and that these acts would be introduced with regard to the interest rates paid on those accounts.

    Mr. Cabraal further added that the government was able to bring foreign exchange to Sri Lanka through various methods such as Foreign Direct Investment and that the government was able to steer the country’s economy in a new direction by increasing the amount of foreign currency flowing into the country through Presidential Task Force.

