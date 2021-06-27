Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena attends the Asia-Pacific High Level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation

Addressing the Asia-Pacific High Level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation virtually on 23 June , Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunwardena stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation among states and other partners in addressing the COVID-19 challenges, including by recognizing the vaccines as global public health good. He also highlighted Sri Lanka's policy focus and thrust on sustainable development with renewable energy as a national priority.

Emphasizing that coordinated efforts at combating the virus, early recovery from the pandemic, and people-centered development would contribute productively to economic advancement in the future, the Minister Gunwardena invited all countries to avail of the opportunities available in Sri Lanka for investment in important growth-prone sectors. He referred in this context to the emerging Colombo Port City, port infrastructure in Colombo and in Hambantota as well as key Industrial Zones.

The Minister Gunwardena also underlined the critical importance of connectivity for achieving prosperity in the region, and of integrating green development and environmental protection into national planning and programming of all states.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China chaired the conference with the participation of dignitaries from the Asia-Pacific region and other countries as well as representatives of international and regional organizations. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage was associated with Minister Gunawardena at this Conference.