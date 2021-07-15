The President has paid special attention to uplifting the primary health care service - Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle



His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has a special interest in improving the primary health care system in Sri Lanka, said Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control. The Minister endorsed this when she called on Dr. Alaka Singh, the new Representative of the World Health Organization in Sri Lanka, at the Ministry of Health July (12).



The current situation of Covid control in Sri Lanka and vaccination process were discussed at the meeting and the Minister explained the special methods used to control Covid.

During the discussion, Dr. Alaka Singh highlighted the importance of developing the primary health care infrastructure while focusing on the primary health care system in Sri Lanka and the Minister explained how the Government and especially His Excellency the President are paying close attention and commitment to this. The Minister further stated that the special support of the World Health Organization and the World Bank is expected in this regard.

Dr. Alaka Singh assumes duties as the new Representative of the World Health Organization in Sri Lanka and paid a courtesy call to the Minister who extended her best wishes to Dr.Singh.

Dr. Alaka Singh specializes in healthcare systems, primary health care and international health coverage with more than twenty years of experience in health and development. Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, Special Envoy of the Director-General of the World Health Organization, who has been appointed to prepare and respond to Covid 19, was also present on the occasion.