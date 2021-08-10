Japan appreciates Sri Lanka’s solidarity exhibited through participating in the Olympics

Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Akira Sujiama called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by Sri Lanka by participating in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Minister Gunawardena conveyed that the Government of Sri Lanka and its people are grateful to the Government of Japan and its people for donating 1.45 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, at the request made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Prime Minister of Japan. The Japanese Ambassador stated that the Government of Japan is very pleased with the prompt action taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to make the vaccines donated to Sri Lanka available to the public at the earliest.

Since the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries falls in April next year, both sides discussed at length on the possibility of holding a joint commemoration ceremony on the occasion. The two sides also exchanged information on bilateral relations between the two countries and the progress of the development projects in Sri Lanka under Japanese investment as well as new investment opportunities.

The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry on 9th August.

Foreign Ministry-Colombo