Several institutions to appear before COPE in days ahead

Several institutions have been summoned to the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) in the coming days. Among these are the institutions which were scheduled to be summoned during the first session of the ninth Parliament.

Accordingly, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau (GSMB) will be summoned before the COPE Committee on February 23 rd and the Sri Lanka Standards Institution will be summoned on February 24 th . Furthermore, the Development Lotteries Board is scheduled to appear before COPE on March 10 th whilst the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) is scheduled for March 11 th .

The State Mortgage and Investment Bank has been summoned before COPE Committee on March 23rd, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board has been summoned on the 24 th of March and the People's Bank on the 25 th .



Hon. Prof. Charitha Herath, Member of Parliament was re-elected as the new Chairman at the first COPE meeting held for the second session of the ninth Parliament held on the February 10