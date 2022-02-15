Cabinet Memorandum '' Economy 2022 and the way forward'' presented by the Minister of Finance was taken up for discussion on 03.01.2022. The Cabinet considered the need to identify alternative methods for importing essential food items, raw materials required for export-oriented industries and industrial goods. It was decided to agree on the measures taken by the President to appoint the following Cabinet Sub-Committees to discuss with the countries importing the goods.

a. Peoples’ Republic of China

 Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman

 Minister of Trade

 Minister of Industries

 Minister of Plantation

b. Government of Japan

 Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman

 Minister of Health

 Minister of Mass Media

 Minister of Highways

c. Middle East Countries

 Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman

 Minister of Youth, Sports and Development Coordination and Supervision

 Minister of Justice