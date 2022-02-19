Sri Lanka Embassy gifts Books authored by Sri Lankan writers to the Abdul Hameed Shoman Public Library

In furtherance of the cultural diplomacy initiatives undertaken by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Jordan, a collection of ninety two Children’s Books authored by Sri Lankan writers were gifted to the Children’s section of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Public library in Amman on 9 February to commemorate the 74thAnniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence.

The children’s books authored by well known writers namely, the late Sybil Wettasinghe, Kusum Dissanayaka, J.B. Dissanayake among many others, will have its own literary section within the library. During the discussion that ensued, Ambassador Shanika Dissanayake informed the officials present that the Embassy would be adding more books to the Sri Lanka Collection.

Furthermore in order to popularize and promote Sri Lankan Toys to the Jordanian public visiting the Library, the Embassy also presented two handcrafted rag dolls from the Organic “Bonikka” collection manufactured by DSL Lanka to be kept in the Sri Lanka section.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Jordan