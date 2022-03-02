Central Bank Requests the Public to Provide Information on Unauthorized Foreign Currency Dealings

Permission to buy, sell and exchange foreign currency in Sri Lanka is granted ONLY to authorized dealers (i.e. licensed banks) and money changers appointed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Therefore, foreign currency, shall be purchased, sold or exchanged only through an authorized dealer or an authorized money changer.

In terms of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No.12 of 2017, engaging in foreign currency transactions without permission of CBSL by any person, institution or any other entity is an unlawful activity.

Therefore, if it is noted that any person, institution or any other entity is engaged in unauthorized foreign exchange dealings, the public is hereby requested to inform the Foreign Exchange Department of CBSL via the following telephone numbers or the email address.

Telephone : 0112398827

0112477375

0112398568

Email :