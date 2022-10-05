A temporary reduction in the prevailing heavy rain conditions is expected today and in the next few days

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers