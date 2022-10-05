October 05, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A temporary reduction in the prevailing heavy rain conditions is expected today and in the next few days

    October 05, 2022
    A temporary reduction in the prevailing heavy rain conditions is expected today and in the next few days

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 05 OCTOBER 2022

     

    A temporary reduction in the prevailing heavy rain conditions is expected today and in the next few days

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces during the evening or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

     

     

    «   Following the presentation of proper information by the BOI, the Order under the Strategic Development Act receives the approval of the Committee on Public Finance.  
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya