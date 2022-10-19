President issues instructions for a full state-sponsored funeral for Most Ven. (Dr) Pallegama Siriniwasa Thera

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued instructions for the final rites of the late Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi, North Central Province Chief Sanghanayaka Most Venerable Dr Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera, to be held under full state sponsorship.

Accordingly, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee comprising the Governor of the North Central Province Maheepala Herath and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka to coordinate the state funeral of Venerable (Dr) Pallegama Siriniwasa Thera, Custodian and Chief Priest of the Maha Bodhi and Atamasthana Adhipathi of Anuradhapura.

Most Venerable Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera, who played a leading role among the Maha Sangha of this country, spent his monastic life meaningfully, constantly dedicating himself to the welfare of the people of Rajarata as well as the whole country.

President Media Division (PMD)