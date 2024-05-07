Today’s weather forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers may occur over the coastal areas of Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.