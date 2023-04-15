Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (15th) are Nallur, Paranthan and Chundikkulam at about 12:10 noon.