Ambassador of Sri Lanka visits West Java Craft Council of Indonesia

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage accompanied by the Embassy's Second Secretary (Commercial) and the Public Diplomacy Officer of the Embassy visited the West Java Craft Council

The Ambassador highlighted the contribution made by the craft industry to the growth of the economy and requested training for Sri Lankan craftsmen in the field of batik and rattan. The officials of the West Java Craft Council invited Sri Lankan craft industry representatives to participate in their upcoming exhibition in June. They also suggested entering into an MoU to provide training for the Sri Lankan craft industry including proposals for collaboration between the craft industries of the two countries.

The West Java Craft Gallery displays craft items produced in 27 districts of the West Java province. A team of officials from West Java Craft Council participated in the meeting including Head of the Department of Trade and Industry Department of West Java Noneng Komara Nengsih, West Java Dekranasda Deputy Secretary II Dr.Dian Agustin and Trade Shows, Exhibitions, Seminar, and Training Organizer Darningsih Rustiadji .