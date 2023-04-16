Navy busts smuggling ring: 03 suspects and Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 20 Mn held in northern waters

The Navy intercepted an Indian dhow carrying over 62kg of Kerala cannabis and apprehended 03 suspects, during a special operation conducted in the Sri Lankan waters west of the Delft Island, Jaffna in the dark hours of 15th April 2023.

The Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular patrols and search operations in the coastal and sea areas around the island, with a view to preventing the influx of drugs into the island.

As an extension of these efforts, the Fast Attack Craft P 411 of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla, attached to the Northern Naval Command conducted this search operation in island waters off the Delft Island in the dark hours of 15th April and spotted a suspicious Indian dhow in the sea area. Upon search of the suspicious dhow, the Navy recovered 02 sacks of Kerala cannabis which were in 23 packages weighing about 62kg and 400g. The operation also led to the apprehension of 03 suspects in connection to the incident.

The gross street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 20 million.

The 03 suspects along with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the Indian dhow were handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action.

SL Navy