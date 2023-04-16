Successful Mobile Consular Service conducted by Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne

During the festival, which was organized by the Sri Lanka German Technical Training Institute OBA (SLGTTIOBA), the consulate set up a booth to provide several consular services to the large numbers of visitors to the event.

During the full-day service, the Consulate staff helped members of the public who wanted to submit applications for new passports, dual citizenships, birth registrations and driving license verifications. The Consulate processed over 20 applications for the above, assisting applicants by reviewing the applications and supporting documents and advising on any gaps or corrections. To ensure a full service, the Consulate also provided on-site payment facilities and an online appointment facility, for those who wished to follow up with appointments to the Consulate. In addition, the staff also certified "life certificates" for pensioners and other documents.

Apart from these services, the staff fielded inquiries from over 600 visitors to the stall, on all consular matters, guiding people on applications, checklists of documents, fees, and next steps in the process.

Visitors to the booth commended the Consulate for this initiative, saying that it was very convenient for those who found it difficult to come to the Melbourne CBD, and many requested that the Consulate carry out similar services in the future.

Consul General Sandith Samarasinghe, also participated as a special guest in the official ceremonies of the New Year celebrations. During the opening ceremony in the morning, he participated in the flag raising ceremony, and conveyed the best wishes of President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the success of the event.

At the official ceremony in the afternoon, the Consul General congratulated the SLGTTIOBA for the successful New Year celebrations, which the association has been holding for over twenty years, and which was now recognized as the largest Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations in the world, outside of Sri Lanka. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the organizers in helping to keep alive Sri Lankan traditions and culture amongst the Sri Lankan community in Australia, and thanked the organizers for inviting the Consulate to be part of the event. He assured that the Consulate was committed to continuing to build strong connections with the Sri Lankan community, within the overall environment of the rich Australian multiculturalism.

During the event, Consul General Samarasinghe met with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, and other key Australian leaders, including federal MPs, State MPs, Mayors and Councillors. During his meeting with the Victorian Premier, the Consul General reiterated the strong ties between Sri Lanka and Australia, and the Consulate's commitment to continue to strengthen these bilateral ties. The Consul General also met with key leaders in the Sri Lanka community, and interacted with members of the Sri Lankan business community, associations and the general public, expressing the Consulate's commitment to continuously engage with the community.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Melbourne