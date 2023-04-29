Weather forecast for 29th April

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 2.00pm.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Hambanthota districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.