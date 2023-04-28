 The IGP says that the program initiated to give women the opportunity for higher positions including the post of IGP has begun.

Provide a report on the entire information technology program of the Department of Police within a month for an efficient service – COPA informs the Department of Police  Bring and dispose of expired tear gas from all police stations

Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts Hon. Lasantha Alagiyawanna informed the Department of Police to provide the next proposed program of the police department within a month



The chair of the Committee stated the aforesaid yesterday (26) when Sri Lanka Police was summoned before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) to examine the Auditor General's report and current performance for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, the Inspector General of Police and many senior police officials were invited to this event.

It was questions as to why when the department of police was called before COPA in 2016, a recommendation had been given in this regard, but it has not yet been implemented. The Inspector General of Police said that since it is difficult to set up a single information technology system for the Sri Lanka Police, steps will be taken to introduce information technology systems in segments.

Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police said that a new pilot project is currently being implemented in Hatton and Nuwara Eliya Police Stations where details can be obtained from the filing of a complaint to the status of its court proceedings.

The Committee Chair emphasized that it is essential to establish an information technology system in the police department where relevant information can be obtained immediately by integrating the motor transport department and other institutions. Accordingly, he instructed to give a report on the current program and the proposed plan to the Committee within a month.

Issues such as the lack of female police officers in the Sri Lanka Police were also addressed. It was disclosed that there are 2419 female police constable vacancies and it was proposed to complete the said vacancies in the year 2023. However, it could not be done due to the current economic situation.

The Inspector General of Police said that the conventional context within the police force has been changed and the necessary reform program has been initiated to provide opportunities for women to higher positions including the post of Inspector General of Police in the future. He said that as a result, an opportunity will be provided for the emergence of a future female Inspector General of Police.

Attention was also drawn to the expired tear gas belonging to the police. Senior police officers informed that the process of disposal of expired tear gas has started and they will never be used. The Committee instructed to dispose the expired tear gas existing in all police stations across all of Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, according to international conventions, the Chair of the Committee informed that a report should be prepared and submitted to the COPA on the measures taken in controlling the public riots including tear gas.

Special attention was also paid to the need to improve the language skills of police officers. Senior police officers pointed out that many programs have been started to impart Tamil and English language skills to police officers. The Committee emphasized the need to streamline those activities. Issues related to police promotions, police reward fund management, road accident control, crime control and other problems and their solutions were also discussed here.

State Ministers Hon. Kader Mastan, Hon. Prasanna Ranaweera, Hon. Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva, Hon Diana Gamage and Members of Parliament Hon. Tissa Attanayake, Hon. A. L. M. Athaullah, Hon. J. C. Alawathuwala, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe, Hon. (Ms.) Manjula Dissanayake, Hon. (Ms.) Mudita Prashanthi, Hon. D. Weerasingha, Hon. (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Hon. Ashok Abeysinghe, Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya were present at the Committee meeting held.