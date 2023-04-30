April 30, 2023
    Institutional Capacity Building workshop concludes on successful note

    The Institute for Security Governance (ISG), in the United States conducted a three (03) day workshop on Institutional Capacity Building for the Sri Lanka Navy. The programme held from 25th to 27th April 2023 at the Navy Headquarters came to a successful end, enhancing the capacity and capabilities of the Navy in various areas.

    During the workshop, the participants were exposed to the areas of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Surveillance and Reconnaissance Architecture Development for Maritime Security, Enhancement of the Navy Human Resource Management and updating of the Maritime Doctrine. The Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara and a group of senior and junior officers attended the workshop.

    On completion of the workshop, the resource persons of ISG called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. Signifying the importance of this occasion, Commander of the Navy presented a memento as well.

