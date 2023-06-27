Two suspects nabbed with Kerala cannabis in Thambalagamuwa

The Sri Lanka Navy and Police STF nabbed 02 suspects with Kerala cannabis during a combined search operation conducted in Meera Nagar of Thambalagamuwa, Trincomalee on 26th June 2023.

Kerala cannabis weighing over 1kg, made ready for sale, had been stashed in a house in the area, when they were recovered.

The Navy has been working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies to thwart illegal activities. As an extension of these efforts, the combined operation was conducted by SLNS Parakumba, SLNS Lankapatuna and SLNS Gokanna in the Eastern Naval Command with Police STF Suriyapura, Kanthale in Meera Nagar area. During the operation naval and STF personnel recovered a parcel containing about 1kg and 576g of Kerala cannabis and apprehended 02 suspects in connection to the incident.

The suspect held were identified as residents of Thambalagamuwa area, aged 42 and 52. The 02 suspects along with Kerala cannabis were handed over to the Thambalagamuwa Police for onward legal action.