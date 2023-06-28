All applicants whose names not included in the ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiaries name list submit appeals before July 10 The published list is not yet finalized - State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe emphasizes

State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe advised all applicants whose names were not included in the list of ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiaries to file appeals before July 10; following the close of the appeal process, a final list of deserving applicants will be compiled.



Minister of State for Finance Mr. Shehan Semasinghe mentioned this while joining the press conference held at the Presidential Media Center (PMC) June (27) on the ‘Aswesuma’ social welfare benefits program.



The State Minister pointed out that this problematic situation has arisen as certain parties attempt to satisfy their political needs by giving the ‘Aswasuma’ program, which was created to aid those in need of economic stability, a political façade. The list of names that has been made public is by no means the final list, the State Minister emphasized.



State Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe further said;



As a nation, we had to endure a massive economic depression in the recent past. As a main part of recovering the country from that situation, the ‘Aswesuma’ social welfare benefit program was initiated with the aim of providing the necessary contribution to the people who need economic stability, while protecting the poor and vulnerable groups of the population.



In general, there has always been a tendency in our country to rely on those benefits rather than empowering those who sign up for social welfare programs and boosting the economy. However, it must be noted that this program is one that goes above and beyond that.



The relevant candidates were selected in accordance with the Welfare Benefits Act No. 24 of 2001. The selection of these deserving candidates was done under six sections and related indicators. According to this, a list of the eligible beneficiaries was drafted. However, it should be noted that it is not the final list.



I ask any individual or family who believes they should be eligible for this benefit but whose name is not included in the list that has been published so far, to submit an appeal to the appropriate Divisional Secretariat Offices within the allotted time frame. Additionally, enquiries can be made if it contains the name of an ineligible person.



We request the people not to panic as a result of yielding to political instigation or external influences and not to join the agitation actions to fulfill the interests of certain political groups. Also, I request everyone to work accordingly with the system implemented by the Government.



However, we expect to prepare the final list of social welfare benefits candidates after the appeal period ends. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised us to prevent any injustice towards the ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiaries.



Among these, the list of beneficiaries receiving differently-abled, elderly, and kidney support allowances is also expected to be released in the near future.