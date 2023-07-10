Another VBSS Course successfully concludes in Trincomalee

A Visit, Board, Search & Seizure (VBSS) Course conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) successfully concluded at the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) Headquarters, Trincomalee.

The certificate awarding of the course was held on 07th July 2023 under the auspices of the Programme Coordinator, Indian Ocean East Team of Global Maritime Crime Programme, Miss Siji Song.

This training programme is being held under the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime - Global Maritime Crime Programme (UNODC–GMCP), with the aim of combating illegal drug trafficking and other crimes carried out via sea routes. Since 04th May 2016, the Sri Lanka Navy has thrown its weight behind this endeavour, by conducting VBSS Courses at the SBS Headquarters.

Continuing with these efforts, the seventh course of this nature commenced on 26th June 2023. It consisted of 03 officers from Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet (FOCNF) and an officer each from SBS, Naval Provost and Navy Marines. In addition, 09 sailors also took part in the VBSS Course.

The certificate awarding ceremony was also attended by Mr Stuart Melville, the Chief Instructor of the UNODC training team and a group of naval personnel of the Eastern Naval Command.

SLNavy