United States’ Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, calls on President

United States’ Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (13) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding Sri Lanka’s economic recovery strategies. President Wickremesinghe’s unwavering dedication and commitment to implementing the economic reform program was highly appreciated.

The President was accompanied by the Senior Advisor on the National security and Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage.