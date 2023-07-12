July 15, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy athlete Gayanthika Abeyrathne wins bronze medal in 1500m at 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

    July 13, 2023
    Navy athlete Gayanthika Abeyrathne wins bronze medal in 1500m at 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

    Woman Petty Officer Gayanthika Abeyrathne of the Sri Lanka Navy today (12th July 2023) made her country proud by winning a bronze medal in women's 1500m at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand. The Asian Athletics Championships is being held at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

     Woman Petty Officer Abeyrathne finished the race third, with a time of 4 minute and 14.39 seconds, bringing a lot of credit to the Navy and motherland.

     Meanwhile, she is expected to contest in the women's 800m at 25th Asian Athletics Championships as well.

     

    -SLNAVY

     

    « Proposals to establish a systematic mechanism for regulating the receipt of tax revenue The President underscores the criticality of financial discipline in nation-building »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya