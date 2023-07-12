Navy athlete Gayanthika Abeyrathne wins bronze medal in 1500m at 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

Woman Petty Officer Gayanthika Abeyrathne of the Sri Lanka Navy today (12th July 2023) made her country proud by winning a bronze medal in women's 1500m at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand. The Asian Athletics Championships is being held at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Woman Petty Officer Abeyrathne finished the race third, with a time of 4 minute and 14.39 seconds, bringing a lot of credit to the Navy and motherland.

Meanwhile, she is expected to contest in the women's 800m at 25th Asian Athletics Championships as well.

-SLNAVY