Mr Yuan Jiajun, politburo member of the Communist Party of China called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Yuan Jiajun, member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, paid a courtesy call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe presented Sri Lanka's ambitious development plans, with a primary focus on enhancing connectivity with the rest of Asia. Emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation, the President outlined how these plans would foster economic growth and facilitate increased trade and investment opportunities.

Moreover, President Wickremesinghe briefed the Chinese delegation on the commendable progress being made in the country's debt restructuring efforts. He expressed his confidence that upon successful completion of the restructure, several halted development projects would resume promptly, further bolstering the nation's economic development.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the President's steadfast efforts to stabilize Sri Lanka's economy amid challenging circumstances. They expressed optimism and confidence in the country's future economic growth trajectory.

Accompanying President Wickremesinghe in the meeting were Chief-of-Staff Sagala Ratnayaka and the Director of International Affairs, both of whom played crucial roles in the discussions and diplomatic engagements.