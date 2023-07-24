July 25, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 25 July 2023

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

    Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

     

