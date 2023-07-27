The President has implemented the best foreign policy of independent Sri Lanka

• Sri Lanka's present foreign policy has reached the best era in its history -State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya

The best foreign policy of independent Sri Lanka is being implemented in the present era, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya said.

The State Minister further noted that Sri Lanka would gain greatly in the future as a result of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's non-aligned foreign policy and his strong cooperation with all countries.

He expressed these views yesterday (26) during a press conference themed ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’ held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC).

State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya further commented;

Some earlier governments were accused for maintaining close relationships with China while some were accused for maintaining close ties with the West. Today, such accusations are not made due to the foreign policy of the current government and strong foreign relationships maintained.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe follows a non-aligned foreign policy. The close relationship with our neighbour India is very important for us as a country. It will provide strong support for the nation's future growth.

During President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s recent visit to India, it was possible to improve the relationship with India. Additionally, there are advantageous aspects between the two nations in terms of investments as well as development projects.

85% of the containers destined for this country go to India. Therefore, we may benefit economically if we negotiate with India and expand the ports that are already in place. Also, a direct ferry service between the two countries as well as the improvement of the Palali airport are under discussion.

Attention has also been focused on making Sri Lanka an energy hub. It will be discussed on how to develop offshore wind energy, solar energy and green energy in the future. Modernizing the Trincomalee Oil Tank Complex and enhancing trade between the two nations have also received attention.

The President is scheduled visit China and a number of countries in the future. We should also improve our relations with regionally powerful countries.

Until now, only policies to develop political relations with countries were implemented through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But in the same way, the government is currently focusing on how to develop economic and social relations with other countries in the world.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is working closely with all countries through a non-aligned foreign policy. We have been successful in obtaining international support as a country. The current foreign policy can be called the best era of foreign relations in Sri Lanka's history. This makes it possible for the country to grow while maintaining close ties with the international community.

PMD