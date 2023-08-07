PT-6 CRASH IN CHINA BAY

A PT-6 trainer aircraft belonging to the No. 1 Flying Training Wing at SLAF Academy China Bay crashed this morning (07 August 2023) within the Academy premises.

The incident occurred at approximately 1127 hrs, shortly after the aircraft had taken off from China Bay airfield at around 1125 hrs. Tragically, the air accident resulted in the loss of the lives of two officers, the Pilot, Wing Commander Tharindu Herath and the Engineering officer, Flying Officer Peshan Warnasooriya.

Following the incident, on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, a Board of Investigation has been appointed to carry out an investigation into the incident. Moreover, the Commander of the Air Force visited the crashed location to assess the situation.

Wing Commander Tharindu Herath was a past pupil of Maliyadeva Boys College, Kurunegala, joined the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2006 as an Officer Cadet in the General Duties Pilot Branch to the Intake 49. Further, Flying Officer Peshan Warnasooriya, a past student of St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala, joined the Sri Lanka Air Force in 2017 as an Officer Cadet in the 35th Intake at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, in the Aeronautical and General Engineering Branch.

