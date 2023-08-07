Army Seva Vanitha Ladies Distribute More Relief Packs & Gift Chiller Fridges for Yoghurt Production

The Sri Lanka Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) at the Army HQ expanding its welfare roles once again donated 100 dry ration packs to selected soldiers who are working at the Army HQ on Friday (04 Aug) during a special ceremony at the Army HQ, graced by Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage RWP RSP ndu, Commander of the Army and Mrs Janaki Liyanage, President, ASVU as distinguished guests for the occasion.

After routine formalities in the simple ceremony, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage together with Mrs. Janaki Liyanage handed over air-chilled 3 Chiller Refrigerators to the Sri Lanka Army Service Corps - Seva Vanitha Branch (SLASC-SVB) for further promotion of the 'Ranaviru' yoghurt production project.

After the distribution of refrigerators, a cash cheque to the value of Rs 600,000/= was awarded to a disabled War Hero of the Gajaba Regiment to complete his partially-built house.

In addition to that, the Commander of the Army together with the ASVU President and Senior Members of ASVU awarded those 100 dry ration relief packs to soldiers. Each ration parcel included rice, potatoes, onions, coconut milk packets.

Major General M.G.W.W.W.M.C.B Wickramasinghe RWP RSP ndu psc, Director General General Staff (DGGS) of the Army, Brigadier I.H.M.R.K Herath USP ndc psc, Director Media, Brigadier N Mahawithana KSP, Brigadier Coordinating of ASVU, Senior ASVU members, Senior Officers, Officers and Other Ranks also participated in the event.

SLArmy