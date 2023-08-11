Sectoral Oversight Committee on An Open & Accountable Government obtains the ideas from the Venerable Theros

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on An Open & Accountable Government obtained the ideas from the Venerable Theros at the Committee meeting held.

Obtaining of such ideas took place at the Sectoral Oversight Committee on An Open & Accountable Government which was held in Parliament recently (03) under the Chairmanship of Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi.

The Venerable Theros who was present at the Committee meeting held, presented their views and suggestions pertaining to the legislations to be enacted and the legislations to be amended in order to construct an open and accountable government.

Moreover, the Venerable Theros pointed out the need to prepare a national policy for all sectors of the country. They pointed out that it is important for this country to have a national policy which is implemented continuously by every government without confusing political policy and national policy.

The Venerable Theros also pointed out the need to take legal measures to act on the hate speech that are brewing regarding the Venerable Theros to fulfill various needs of needs of non-religious organizations.

The Chair of the committee said that the committee is working on possible intervention regarding these issues. He also pointed out that a report related to this proposed proposal will be submitted to the Parliament.

The most Venerable Aanamaduwe Dhamma Dhassi Thero, Pahamune Sumangala Thero, Dr. Waleboda Gunasiri Thero, Senior Professor Kiwulegedara Narada Thero, Senior Professor Induragare Dhammarathana Thero, Professor Pinnawala Sanghasumana Thero, Professor Nambiriththankadawara gnanarathana Thero, Professor Madagoda Abhayatissa Thero, Dr. Kumbalgoda Dhammaloka Thero, Kandegama Deepawanshalankara Thero, Akuratiye Nanda Thero were present at the Committee meeting held.

Also, Members of Parliament Hon. Udayana Kirindigoda, Hon. Jayantha Weerasinghe, Hon. Madhura Withanage were present at the Committee meeting.